Hundreds of kilos of meth found hidden in blackberry shipments in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Three men face charges after more than 700 kilos of meth was found hidden in shipments of blackberries in north Georgia, FBI officials said.

Authorities received a tip about a large amount of drugs inside a home at the 800 block of Custer Avenue in Atlanta on Nov. 20. After securing a search warrant, GBI, FBI and other authorities seized 419 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of blackberries inside a refrigerated truck parked outside the home. Authorities also found three guns during the search.

Deputies in Hall County and FBI agents found another refrigerated box truck outside of a business on McEver Road where 300 kilos of methamphetamine were also found hidden in a shipment of blackberries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged 40-year-old Juan Hernandez and 36-year-old Nelsonen Sorto, both of Atlanta, with Trafficking Methamphetamine following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The two shipments are believed to have come into the United States from Mexico, officials said. Sorto and Hernandez were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review, GBI officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (770) 830-1375 or the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (706) 348-7410. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.