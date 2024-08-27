2 injured, 1 hospitalized in ICU after domestic dispute shooting in Cobb County

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Mableton.

Officers were called to Denny Lane shortly after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting started as a domestic dispute between an uncle and his nephew.

Both of them were taken to Cobb Hospital for treatment.

The uncle was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

The nephew is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances behind the shooting.