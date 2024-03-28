2 Georgians wake up $50,000 richer following Wednesday Powerball drawing

GEORGIA — Two lucky Georgians walked away with $50,000 following Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $865 million were 37-46-57-60-66, and the Powerball was 8x. The Power Play was 2X.

According to Georgia Lottery officials, one winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart Supercenter on Victory Drive in Columbus, and the other was purchased by an Acworth resident on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Players will have another chance to take home the cash on Saturday for a jackpot worth an estimated $935 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.