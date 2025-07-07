2 Georgia school resource officers receive award for persuading shooter to surrender

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia school resource officers are being honored at the National Association of School Resource Officers Conference in Texas on Monday.

Barrow County deputy Brandon King and Sgt. Chase Boyd are credited with confronting mass shooting suspect identified as Colt Gray.

Gray was accused of killing two teachers, two students and injuring several others in September of 2024. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith previously said the armed SROs worked together to confront Gray and persuaded him to surrender.

Organization officials said although the loss of life at Apalachee High School is an absolute tragedy, the deputies ran towards danger and saved countless lives. They’re being honored with the National Award of Valor, officials say.

Records show each deputy on the SRO team completed school safety and active shooter response training in July of 2024.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the district added more SROs, bringing the total to 25 to strengthen campus safety.