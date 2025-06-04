Barrow County School Board scrambling to fund school resource officers after deadly shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County School Board is working to secure nearly $1 million in funding to maintain an expanded school resource officer (SRO) program following the deadly shooting rampage at Apalachee High School that left four people dead.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the district added more SROs, bringing the total to 25 to strengthen campus safety. School board members initially believed they had a cost-sharing agreement with the county to fund 24 of those positions. But Assistant Superintendent James Bowen says a recent letter from the county revealed it will only cover the cost for half that number to just 12 officers.

“This development came as a surprise,” Bowen said.

The unexpected shift in funding has left the school board weighing two main options: raising the millage rate or attempting to reclaim some of the tax dollars the district contributes to the county each year.

Despite the funding gap, school officials remain firm in their commitment to school safety. “We are fully committed to maintaining our SRO program,” said School Board Chair Lisa Maloof.

As of July 1, only 12 of the district’s 25 school resource officer positions will be funded by the county. The school board says it will find a way to fund the remaining positions.

