2 Georgia destinations rank among ‘coziest’ winter towns in America

By Nicole Bennett

It’s that time of year – the colder months are approaching and if you’re planning a getaway to a cozy winter destination, we have a list for you.

The experts at New York Travel Guides have ranked the 110 “coziest winter towns” in America and two Georgia destinations stood out to their team.

After comparing data from 575 small towns across the country, the travel website ranked Helen the 12th coziest winter town in the U.S.

Dahlonega, Georgia came in at No. 37.

“The small towns were compared across three categories,” New York Travel Guides’ Alex Parker writes.One, popularity during winter with the general public and photographers, two, cozy weather and three, cozy activities and atmosphere.”

Parker says the experts at New York Travel Guides chose Helen for its mountain views and “stunning Bavarian architecture.” Parker adds, “With its beautiful decorations, unique shops including a Christmas shop and fun events during the winter season, Helen is perfect for a magical winter getaway.

“Some of the events that take place in Helen during winter are the annual Christkindlmarkt and the town’s annual Christmas parade.”

In Dahlonega, experts underscored the shops and incredible mountain views. “From taking a horse-drawn carriage ride to attending the Lighting of the Square event to seeing the Dahlonega Christmas Parade, there are many fun winter activities in Dahlonega,” Parker writes.

2 Georgia destinations rank among ‘coziest’ winter towns in America New York Travel Guides ranked Dahlonega the 37th coziest winter town in the U.S.

2 Georgia destinations rank among ‘coziest’ winter towns in America Christmas decorations in one of Dahlonega, Georgia's shops

Here are the top 50 “coziest winter towns” in America, according to New York Travel Guides:

  1. Leavenworth, Washington
  2. Breckenridge, Colorado
  3. Stowe, Vermont
  4. Vail, Colorado
  5. Aspen, Colorado
  6. Lake Placid, New York
  7. Portsmouth, New Hampshire
  8. Frankenmuth, Michigan
  9. Petoskey, Michigan
  10. Stillwater, Minnesota
  11. Ketchum, Idaho
  12. Helen, Georgia
  13. Frisco, Colorado
  14. Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  15. Lititz, Pennsylvania
  16. Big Sky, Montana
  17. Crested Butte, Colorado
  18. Deadwood, South Dakota
  19. Bayfield, Wisconsin
  20. Galena, Illinois
  21. Jackson, Wyoming
  22. Santa Claus, Indiana
  23. Easton, Pennsylvania
  24. Bar Harbor, Maine
  25. Glenwood Springs, Colorado
  26. Astoria, Oregon
  27. Pella, Iowa
  28. Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
  29. Cedarburg, Wisconsin
  30. Telluride, Colorado
  31. Kennebunkport, Maine
  32. Cape May, New Jersey
  33. Chelan, Washington
  34. Wallace, Idaho
  35. Ellicottville, New York
  36. Red Wing, Minnesota
  37. Dahlonega, Georgia
  38. Chester, Vermont
  39. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
  40. Marble Falls, Texas
  41. Sandpoint, Idaho
  42. Woodstock, Illinois
  43. Hood River, Oregon
  44. Stockbridge, Massachusetts
  45. Oxford, Mississippi
  46. Rockport, Massachusetts
  47. Bristol, Rhode Island
  48. Estes Park, Colorado
  49. Snowmass, Colorado
  50. Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

View the FULL list of 110 destinations here.


