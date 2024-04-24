2 Georgia colleges named among ‘64 Prettiest College Campuses in America’

ATLANTA — When it comes to selecting a college, there’s a list of criteria that a student considers. While it may not be high on most list, the look and feel of a college campus can certainly factor into the final decision.

With that in mind, Architectural Digest magazine named its “64 Prettiest College Campuses in America” and two campuses right here in Georgia made the list.

Berry College and Spelman College in Atlanta both made the cut.

Berry College’s Rome campus, located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, has views that ‘you can’t be beat,’ according to Architectural Digest.

“Its campus has more than 27,000 acres of forests and fields, and there’s even a mountain. And it has gorgeous English Gothic architecture to boot,” the magazine’s staff wrote.

This isn’t the first time Berry College has been recognized for its natural beauty. It also made Travel and Leisure’s “25 Most Beautiful College Campuses” list last year.

Spelman College is one of three Historically Black College and University campuses included in the Atlanta University Center, along with Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Spelman started as Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary back in 1881. Today, the campus spreads across 39 acres and more than 2,300 students are enrolled.

“The HBCU features redbrick buildings in a variety of styles, including the Rockefeller Hall, which was built in 1886 and is listed on the National Record of Historic Places,” Architectural Digest staff wrote.

New additions are coming soon to Spelman’s campus. Construction on the Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., Center for Innovation & the Arts is expected to be completed by the end of August with classes starting in Jan. 2025.

If you’re interested in touring either campus, you can find more information for Berry College here and Spelman College here.

