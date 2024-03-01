Local

2 found shot to death at Ga. motel while staff conduct welfare check, police say

STATESBORO — Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting at a motel.

Statesboro police said on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at the Days Inn on Fair Road.

According to the investigation, hotel management performed a welfare check on the occupants of a room. When they entered the room, they found two men who had been shot.

Authorities confirmed that both men had died as a result of their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators determined that the victims knew their killer or killers and that the event was not random.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911.

