2 dead, 3 injured after single car crashes at Alpharetta intersection

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have died after a fatal crash in Alpharetta on Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, they responded to the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road late Tuesday night after reports of a crash.

Police stated the crash only involved one car that contained five people.

Two of the passengers have died and the other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released the names of the victims or the survivors’ current conditions.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

Police reopened the intersection early Wednesday morning.