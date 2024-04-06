2 dead, 1 critical after crash near train tracks, DeKalb officials say

DORAVILLE, Ga. — At least two people are dead after a car crash near train tracks, according to DeKalb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Doraville police said that the crash happened Saturday morning near Flowers Road, which is right by a set of train tracks.

DeKalb fire officials initially reported the crash involved a train, but later clarified that the train was not involved in the crash.

Doraville police say it appears the car missed a tight curve, leading to the crash.

The driver involved in the crash is in critical condition and the passengers were killed.

Neither of the victims who died have been identified.

Fire officials say the crash was spotted by the conductor of a train who called police and reported seeing a body on the train tracks.

Georgia State Patrol is also assisting with the investigation.