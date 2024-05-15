2 arrested for shoplifting, multiple outstanding warrants in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two women have been arrested for felony shoplifting and six other warrants in Gwinnett County.

On May 8, officers responded to a Target in Buford, located at 3205 Woodward Crossing Blvd., for a shoplifting call.

Police say the two women, 30-year-old Demesha Latoya Brown, of Decatur, and 30-year-old Angelique Breshawn Reddick-Gautam, of Atlanta, were suspected of shoplifting that day and also several weeks prior.

Between the two of them, authorities say Brown and Reddick-Gautam had six outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions ranging from shoplifting to retail property fencing.

They were arrested and taken to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

After their interview, they were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Brown was charged with felony theft by shoplifting and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Reddick-Gautam was charged with felony theft by shoplifting, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Detectives are still reviewing other evidence and more charges might be added in the future.

