2 arrested after driver intentionally rams patrol vehicles during pursuit in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after the driver of an SUV intentionally rammed two deputies’ patrol vehicles.

On April 24, an investigator with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office spotted two wanted individuals in a white GMC Denali driving north on Broadway in Macon.

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply.

During the pursuit, the driver of the Denali intentionally rammed two deputies’ patrol vehicles.

Deputies were able to block the Denali and arrested the driver, identified as Dennis Duane Coley II, 34, and the passenger, identified as Heather Alaina Keen, 36.

Both of them are from Macon.

Coley was wanted in Bibb County for felony theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property.

Keene was wanted in Bibb County for felony theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to property, and battery.

They were both booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where their warrants were served.

After this incident, Coley was charged with driving on a suspended license, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

No one was injured in the incident.

