19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash; speed likely a factor, Cobb County police say

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County police, the crash happened Friday on Cobb Parkway at the intersection of North Shores Road.

The investigation revealed that a white 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6, driven by Kameron T. Hughes, 19, of Kennesaw was traveling south on Cobb Parkway, approaching the intersection of North Shores Road.

At the same time, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Robert A. Ault, 59, of Acworth was stopped on North Shores Road, waiting for a northbound turn.

According to a news release, Hughes’ motorcycle then hit the left side of Ault’s SUV as it entered the roadway, killing Hughes.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

Cobb investigators said they suspect excessive speed and lane violations played a role in the collision.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

