18-year-old killed by Clayton Co. officer responding to suspicious person call, 3 teens arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

CCPD confirmed that an 18-year-old was killed in the shooting on Monday evening.

Clayton County police said officers got a call about multiple people going into a vacant home on Chippewa Drive.

According to CCPD, officers arrived at the scene and started giving verbal commands for the suspects to come out of the house.

While doing so, CCPD said one of the suspects, Hakim Al-Nas, came out of the back of the home and made contact with an officer who was stationed at the front of the home.

The officer said Al-Nas was armed.

At that moment, CCPD said the officer asked Al-Nas to stop because he was running in the direction of the other officers who were trying to get the other suspects out of the home.

The officer then pulled out his gun and shot Al-Nas.

CCPD said it did not appear that Al-Nas fired his weapon but it is still under investigation.

Police removed three other suspects from the home and took them into custody; two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Al-Nas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CCPD said the officer involved is being placed on administrative leave.

The GBI is investigating and will provide additional details as the investigation continues.



