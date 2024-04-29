Local

15-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured at shooting at prom after-party

FITZGERALD, Ga. — A teen is dead and three others injured after a shooting at a prom after-party in south central Georgia overnight.

The shooting occurred on East Pine Street in Fitzgerald around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

According to Fitzgerald police, 15-year-old Chyell Paulk, of Fitzgerald, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victims, a 19-year-old and two minors, were injured in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at an after-prom party.

The GBI has since arrested and charged a 15-year-old with one count of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The suspect’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigation Office in Perry at 478-987-4545.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

