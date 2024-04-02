15-year-old Cobb student dies days after being hit by car on his way to school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy hit by a car on his way to school last month has died.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. on March 20 at Clay Road, just east of Austell Road. Cobb County police said a driver was crossing Austell Road at a green light when the teen stepped into the car’s path.

The driver hit the student, who was sent into the westbound lane of Clay Road. Paramedics rushed the 15-year-old to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Cobb County police confirmed that the boy died from his injuries on March 29. The student’s name has not been released.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County Schools to confirm if families at the student’s school have been notified.

