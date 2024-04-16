14-year-old student found with loaded 9mm pistol at middle school, Forsyth County officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old was arrested at Little Mill Middle School Tuesday morning after Forsyth County School officials found a 9mm pistol on the student’s waistband during a search.

Officials at Little Mill Middle School said they were made aware that the student possibly had a gun on campus Tuesday morning. A school resource officer removed the student from class and searched the teen.

During the search, a loaded 9mm pistol was found on the student’s waistband.

“This is a sobering example of why it is so important to emphasize ‘see something, say something’ to our kids and students as it takes all of us to keep our kids and schools safe. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has over 50 Deputy Sheriff SRO’s working in our School System. One or more SRO’s are assigned to every school campus in partnership with our FCSS,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman.

The student was arrested and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

No one at the middle school was injured.