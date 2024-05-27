Local

14-year-old killed with parents, young brother in crash to be laid to rest

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Mason family Brandon Crawford, 14, will be laid to rest on Monday. (GoFundMe)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old who died with his parents, younger brother, and a student in a car crash will be laid to rest on Monday.

Brandon Crawford died on May 19 in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 75.

The crash also killed his parents, Erin and Dakarai Mason, his 6-year-old brother Titus, and 21-year-old Kennesaw State student Aimee Odom.

On Monday, Crawford’s family and friends will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville.

Funeral arrangements have not been released for his parents and brother. Odom’s family buried her on Friday.

Crawford attended Cass High School, where he was a freshman on the football team and part of the international studies magnet program.

“He was an absolute joy to be around,” CHS Counselor Andrew Griffin said. “He was such a benefit and blessing to our school.”

“Brandon Crawford was the kid that ran from the main building to the field house every day for practice because he loved it,” Coach Steve Gates said. “He was loved by his teammates just for his eagerness to learn football and do everything right on and off the field. He left us with four A’s in his four classes. He was the perfect Colonel.”

Investigators said the Mason family’s Kia van was traveling northbound on I-75 when it suddenly crossed the center median. That set off the chain-reaction crash with at least two other vehicles.

Crawford, his parents and Odom died at the scene. Titus Mason died at the hospital days later and Noah Mason was released from the hospital on Friday.

Tori Lawson, who was driving to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to be with her 2-year-old son, was critically injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

