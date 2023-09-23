Local

$112K of fentanyl found in the mail heading for Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Service investigators found thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in a package making its way to metro Atlanta.

Agents say they found the package last month when it was being shipped from California to a P.O. Box in Flowery Branch.

When they opened the package, they found more than 562 grams of fentanyl pills.

The pills are valued at $112,400.

Investigators say the person the package was addressed to does not exist.

Authorities are still searching for the source of the pills.

