ATLANTA — A double shooting inside a southwest Atlanta home left two children injured.

On Sunday night, police confirmed that an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot on Omaha Road Southwest.

One of the victims was driven to a Shell gas station on Campbellton Road.

The identities and conditions of the victims are unknown.

Police said that they have a person of interest in custody, but no charges have been filed yet.