11 injured after school bus flips on its side while returning from football game in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Rome City Schools says a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday night.

The school district said the crash happened along Highway 101 as the bus was returning from a football scrimmage game at Rockmart.

Polk County Fire said the school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash and several passengers were injured.

The Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center confirmed that it received 11 people for treatment, including two adults and nine minors.

The bus was found on its side and a damaged power pole.

Crews were able to use a crane to lift the dented and damaged bus before towing it away.

Shortly after midnight, Rome City Schools released an update saying all buses are back on the road and headed back to Rome High School.

Before the crash, the school district posted that the Rome Wolves won the preseason scrimmage 58-6 over the Rockmart High School Yellowjackets.

The new school year for Rome City Schools began last Friday.

Polk County School District posted on Facebook extending “thoughts and prayers” to the student-athletes and staff.

“Polk School District extends our thoughts and prayers to the Rome High School student athletes and staff involved in a bus accident following Thursday evening’s scrimmage at Rockmart High School. Please join us in sending well wishes to all involved.”

