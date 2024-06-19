1 shot during fight at Waffle House, South Fulton police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A fight between two people inside a Waffle House ended with one of them getting shot inside the restaurant.

South Fulton police said officers responded to the Waffle House at 5310 Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said two people got into a physical fight before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter then ran from the restaurant and into the wooded area behind a nearby Publix.

Police said the shooting victim is at a nearby hospital, but did not release the victim’s condition.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.