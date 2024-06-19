Local

1 shot during fight at Waffle House, South Fulton police say

Waffle House

Waffle House shooting: File photo. Two people were wounded when shots were fired at a Waffle House in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A fight between two people inside a Waffle House ended with one of them getting shot inside the restaurant.

South Fulton police said officers responded to the Waffle House at 5310 Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said two people got into a physical fight before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter then ran from the restaurant and into the wooded area behind a nearby Publix.

Police said the shooting victim is at a nearby hospital, but did not release the victim’s condition.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!