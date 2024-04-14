Local

1 man dead after being hit by RV while riding scooter near 16th Street, APD says

By WSBTV

Fatal ax 16th Street The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident that left one person dead, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident that left one person dead, officials confirmed.

Police say they responded to a person struck by a vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Spring St. NW.

When police arrived, they found a man dead on scene.

The victim was riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk when he entered the crosswalk and was hit by a 2008 Newmar Essex RV mobile home headed South on Spring St. making a right turn onto 16th St.

Police say charges are not expected to be filed at this point of the investigation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!