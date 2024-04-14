1 man dead after being hit by RV while riding scooter near 16th Street, APD says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident that left one person dead, officials confirmed.

Police say they responded to a person struck by a vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Spring St. NW.

When police arrived, they found a man dead on scene.

The victim was riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk when he entered the crosswalk and was hit by a 2008 Newmar Essex RV mobile home headed South on Spring St. making a right turn onto 16th St.

Police say charges are not expected to be filed at this point of the investigation.