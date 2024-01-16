1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-985

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-vehicle wreck shut down Interstate 985 northbound Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Georgia State Patrol, along with Hall County deputies, were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-985 near Atlanta highway.

According to GSP, an Acura MDX driven by 25-year-old Jacob Heine, of Buckhead, was traveling northbound on I-985 in the left lane.

The Acura then hit the back of a Honda Civic driven by 22-year-old Joshua Szabo, of Quaker Town, PA, officials said.

GSP said 41-year-old April Carroll, of McDonough, had driven partially onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Szabo’s Honda Civic reportedly sideswiped Carroll’s Nissan Armada and went forward. Officials said the Honda then hit the back right corner of an Audi A8, driven by 38-year-old Marius Stan, of Gainesville.

GSP said the Civic then began to rotate counterclockwise, hitting the back of a Ford Dually Super Duty, driven by 45-year-old Edgar Gomez Aviles, of Canoga Park, CA, in the right lane.

The Civic then reportedly hit the back of a Nissan Sentra, driven by 51-year-old Jose Rodriguez Jaimes Sr., of Commerce, Ga., according to authorities.

Szabo sustained a possible serious injury and was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the interstate was shut down for an hour and a half for the investigation and cleanup.

