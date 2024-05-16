1 dead after car overturns on GA 400, shutting down lanes for hours

ATLANTA — At least one person died after a crash on Georgia 400 southbound on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Sidney Marcus Blvd. The Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed several police and fire units blocking the lanes.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera in the area shows several police and fire units blocking all lanes.

Atlanta police say officers found an overturned car and the person inside was pronounced dead. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.

There is no word on what led up to the crash. All lanes reopened Thursday morning.