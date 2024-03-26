1 arrested, another on the run after stealing cellphones at several AT&T stores across Georgia

OAKWOOD, Ga. — The Oakwood Police Department is still searching for a woman connected to a cellphone crime operation that spanned the entire state.

Around 1:30 p.m., on March 15, Oakwood officers were called to the AT&T store on Mundy Mill Road regarding a man and a woman trying to steal cellphones.

When officers arrived, they learned the duo fled the scene in a silver minivan.

AT&T employees reportedly told police they recognized the suspects from an international memo identifying them as committing other cellphone thefts at stores across Georgia.

The suspects were identified as Marius Vasile and Maria Antonescu, a Romanian immigrant.

Authorities said the suspects used special keys to unlock the cellphones from the display tables.

Oakwood police sent an alert to surrounding agencies and learned that Vasile was wanted in connection to a theft of cell phones at an AT&T store in Duluth.

AT&T linked the duo to cellphone thefts in Sandy Springs, Jefferson, Bonaire, Locust Grove, Perry, Atlanta, and Athens. Police said they’re also tied to a case in Crossville, Tenn.

Officials said Vasile and Antonescu are part of a larger Romanian organized crime group that moves around the country committing various types of thefts and fraud.

On Monday morning, Oakwood police along with other law agencies conducted a search warrant at the suspects’ home.

Vasile was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail. He’s charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony theft by shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Antonescu was not found and is still at large.

Oakwood officials stated they have identified several other people in the home who may be connected to related AT&T thefts as part of the organized group. Officers also found various keys inside the home that are specifically used to unlock cellphones from display tables at cellphone stores.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sergeant Stewart Webb at 770-534-2364 or via email.

