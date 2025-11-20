Great American Smokeout marks 50 years as smoking rates drop to historic low

ATLANTA — As Lung Cancer Awareness Month continues, Thursday, November 20, marks the 50th anniversary of the Great American Smokeout, a nationwide initiative encouraging people to quit smoking. Cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has fallen dramatically over the decades, dropping from about 42% in 1965 to just 11% today.

Dr. Bruce Waldholtz with the American Cancer Society says the mission remains unchanged after half a century.

“Saving lives has always been the goal of the American Cancer Society,” he said. He notes that the message now includes the importance of lung cancer screening, which he believes will save even more lives. “We have a great opportunity to save further lives by actual screening for lung cancer,” he said.

Despite progress in lowering smoking rates, lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer deaths. In Georgia alone, more than 6,800 new cases are expected this year, and more than 3,600 Georgians are projected to die from the disease.

Waldholtz also warns of new risks, including vaping, especially among young people. He says vaping devices contain numerous substances besides nicotine and can increase the risk of cancer, cardiac disease, and pulmonary disease.

As the Great American Smokeout hits its 50-year milestone, Waldholtz says the work isn’t done until the smoking rate reaches zero.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.