More young non-smokers diagnosed with lung cancer, Emory expert warns

ATLANTA — New research is raising concerns this Lung Cancer Awareness Month, showing an increase in lung cancer diagnoses among younger people, particularly those who have never smoked. Experts say a growing number of patients under age 50 are now battling the disease.

Emory University Professor Ticiana Leal says about 10–20% of lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked, and younger women are being diagnosed at higher rates than men in the same age group. “We’re realizing that women younger than 50 actually have a higher risk of having lung cancer than their male counterparts in the same age group,” she said.

Leal says it’s not yet clear why this shift is happening, but environmental factors may be playing a role. She pointed to “second-hand smoke, radon, and air pollution,” and also noted that a family history of lung cancer increases risk.

One major concern, she says, is that younger non-smokers typically aren’t screened because they don’t meet the current guidelines.

“What this means is that the younger patients that never smoked, including the younger women, are not candidates currently based on the guidelines for lung cancer screening,” Leal explained.

That can lead to later diagnoses. “People could be diagnosed with lung cancer at a later stage or an advanced stage because people don’t think about lung cancer in younger patients,” she said.

Health officials say lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in Georgia.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.