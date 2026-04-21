Frequent daytime naps linked to higher death risk in older adults, study finds

A new study finds that longer and more frequent naps, particularly in the morning, are associated with higher mortality rates in older adults

Researchers followed more than 1,300 older adults for up to 19 years. The study found that while infrequent napping can be restorative, excessive daytime napping later in life may be a warning sign of underlying health issues.

Between 20% and 60% of older adults take naps, according to the study.

Researchers say patterns such as long and frequent naps, particularly in the morning, were linked to a higher risk of death.

The findings suggest there may be value in tracking napping habits as a way to identify potential health concerns early.

Researchers also noted that excessive napping in older adults has been linked to neurodegeneration and cardiovascular disease.