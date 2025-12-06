Woman accused of stealing packages off porches in metro Atlanta arrested

LOGANVILLE, GA — A woman was arrested after being accused of being caught stealing packages from homes in metro Atlanta.

On Thursday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search in the Loganville area after multiple reports of stolen delivered packages.

Investigators later found and recovered all of the stolen items.

“The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for porch piracy or any form of theft in our community,” officials said.

Police in metro Atlanta recently offered tips to prevent potential porch pirates.

Here are some helpful tips to prevent package thefts:

• If possible, have your packages delivered to your workplace

• Use pick-up locations or lockers instead of leaving items on your porch

• Track your deliveries and know when to expect them

• Stay cautious and protect your packages this season.