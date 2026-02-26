Warrant reveals motive of metro Atlanta teen accused of running toward U.S. Capitol with gun

SMYRNA, GA — New details are emerging about the arrest of an armed 18-year-old from Smyrna outside the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

On Feb. 17, United States Capitol Police said Carter Camacho parked a Mercedes SUV near the Capitol, got out and ran several hundred yards toward the building armed with a loaded shotgun.

“As he approached the Capitol, Capitol Police officers observed this individual, challenged him, and ordered him to drop the weapon and get on the ground, which he did comply with,” Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan previously said.

According to a search warrant, Camacho told federal agents he wanted to speak with members of Congress. Investigators say he told them he “just wanted answers from Congress,” which is why he wore what authorities described as “scary attire.”

Authorities also say Camacho told officers he would have left the gun at the Capitol to scare lawmakers into “speaking the truth.”

Congress was not in session at the time of the incident.