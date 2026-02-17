18-year-old from metro Atlanta arrested near U.S. Capitol with loaded shotgun

ATLANTA — An 18-year-old from Smyrna was arrested after running toward the U.S. Capitol Building carrying a loaded shotgun, U.S. Capitol Police said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the suspect, identified as Carter Camacho, was also wearing a tactical vest and gloves at the time of the incident.

Sullivan said Camacho was challenged by U.S. Capitol Police officers to drop his weapon and he complied.

Camacho faces multiple charges, including carrying a rifle without a license. Authorities are still investigating a motive.

Congress is not in session this week.