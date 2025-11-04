Victims of metro Atlanta murder-suicide identified

HALL COUNTY, GA — Hall County authorities have identified the victims of a murder-suicide in Hall County over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 5400 block of Bushnell Court after a nine-year-old girl FaceTimed a friend to report that she had seen the man who lived there shoot and kill a woman.

The friend immediately told her parents, who called 911. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman identified as Mallory Jane Whitaker who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunman, identified as 51-year-old Flowery Branch man Adrian Gabrielle Alexander, took his own life, officials said.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine a motive.