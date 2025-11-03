Child witnesses apparent murder-suicide in Hall County, investigators say

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — Hall County investigators say a 9-year-old girl witnessed a murder-suicide inside a Flowery Branch home over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 5400 block of Bushnell Court after the child FaceTimed a friend to report that she had seen the man who lived there shoot and kill a woman. The friend immediately told her parents, who called 911.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the doorway and a man dead in the basement from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child was discovered hiding in a bedroom closet. Authorities say she was not physically harmed and is now in the care of a relative.

Investigators believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains open and under investigation.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story