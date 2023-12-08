UNLV shooting suspect was professor who failed to get job at school, had list of targets

LAS VEGAS — The man suspected of opening fire Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, according to multiple reports.

Update 5:58 p.m. EST Dec. 7: Police said the suspect, Anthony Polito, 67, reportedly had a list of targets at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and at East Carolina University in North Carolina, according to The Associated Press.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a news conference Thursday identified the suspect as Polito. He said he mailed 22 letters to university faculty members across the country before the shooting, the AP reported. The contents of the letters have not been released.

McMahil said investigators have contacted everyone on Polito’s list except for one, the AP reported.

"None of the individuals on the target list became a victim," McMahill said.









