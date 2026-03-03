Two teens arrested in ‘targeted’ attack that killed young Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — Two teens were arrested and face murder charges in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old girl in northwest Atlanta last week in what investigators are calling a “targeted attack.”

Atlanta police investigators say the shooting followed an argument between one of the teens and the victim’s older brother, Darius, during a phone call.

“According to a witness during a conversation, Preston Smith made a threat to shoot up the home where Darius resides,” Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Prenzina Spann said. “Preston Smith traveled into our city where he picked up an accomplice, which we identified as 17-year-old Steven Richardson.

One of the bullets struck Zoey Price, who was killed in the shooting. The girl’s mother also was injured in the shooting, police add.

“Its a sense of relief that we have those in custody that brought tragedy to this family. That doesn’t clear up the pain, its still there,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Schierbaum said the shooting impacted officers working the case very hard.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he’s proud of the law enforcement officers that made this arrest.

“If you dare to take anyone’s life, we will find you,” Dickens said. “APD is very good at what they do and their partnerships go a long way.”