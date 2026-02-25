7-year-old girl killed, woman wounded in shooting near a high school

ATLANTA — A shooting in a neighborhood near Douglass High School in west Atlanta has left a 7-year-old girl dead and a woman wounded.

Police say they received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, about a double shooting along Tiger Flowers Drive near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Officers say the woman was conscious and alert when they arrived at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether there are any possible suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.