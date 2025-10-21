Crime And Law

Two alleged teen gang members indicted in deadly Cobb County shooting of 13-year-old boy

By WSB Radio News Staff
De’Siyah Reed De’Siyah Reed’s mother said doctors believe Reed has a 1% chance of surviving his injuries. (PHOTO: Family photo used with permission) (WSBTV.com News Staff)
COBB COUNTY, GA — Two alleged teen gang members were indicted in connection with a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in metro Atlanta in July.

Police say 13-year-old De’Siyah Reed was walking with his aunt near the 1900 block of Padgett Drive when they heard gunshots. Reed was shot in his head after being caught in the crossfire of the shooting.

Reed died days after the shooting. His mother previously said he was an “innocent bystander.”

Cobb County Interim Police Chief Dan Ferrell called Reed’s death “a painful reminder of the impact gang violence has on our community.”

Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of two 14-year-old boys. Officials say one is a member of the “Young Stupid Reckless” gang, and the other is alleged to be a member of the “Sex Money Murder” gang.

Both face multiple charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

