Crime And Law

Boy shot in the head in Cobb County ‘innocent bystander’

By WSB Radio News Staff
De’Siyah Reed De’Siyah Reed’s mother said doctors believe Reed has a 1% chance of surviving his injuries. (PHOTO: Family photo used with permission) (WSBTV.com News Staff)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Cobb County on Monday afternoon has spoken out.

Officers say the boy was shot in the head in a Mableton neighborhood near the 1900 block of Padgett Drive around 4 p.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital.

His mother says he was an “innocent bystander” and has just a one percent chance of surviving.

Three juveniles were also placed in police custody in connection to the shooting. The identity of the juveniles in custody were not released by police.

