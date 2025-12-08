Teen among two victims in deadly metro Atlanta shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A teenager is among the two victims of a double homicide in Gwinnett County on Dec. 5, Gwinnett County police say.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Windscape Village Lane in Norcross after reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a wound on his neck and a witness.

Officers were notified of a 17-year-old victim and a 28-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a car near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilburn. The two victims were pronounced dead.

Police investigators say the two victims were killed after being involved in an argument with a suspect identified by detectives as 54-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz. He is also accused of stabbing another man who has life threatening injuries before running away.

Ruiz was later arrested by Tennessee State troopers and is being held at the Robertson County Sherriff’s Office in Tennessee.