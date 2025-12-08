Crime And Law

Teen among two victims in deadly metro Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Gwinnett County police investigation (Gwinnett County Police)
By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A teenager is among the two victims of a double homicide in Gwinnett County on Dec. 5, Gwinnett County police say.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Windscape Village Lane in Norcross after reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a wound on his neck and a witness.

Officers were notified of a 17-year-old victim and a 28-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a car near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilburn. The two victims were pronounced dead.

Police investigators say the two victims were killed after being involved in an argument with a suspect identified by detectives as 54-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz. He is also accused of stabbing another man who has life threatening injuries before running away.

Ruiz was later arrested by Tennessee State troopers and is being held at the Robertson County Sherriff’s Office in Tennessee.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!