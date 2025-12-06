2 shot and killed in metro Atlanta county

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after two people were shot and killed late Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Windscape Village Lane in Norcross after reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a wound on his neck and a witness.

Officers were notified of two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a car near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilburn. The two victims were pronounced dead. The victim’s names will be released following next-of-kin notifications.

“Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the two scenes and began speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Through witness statements and various investigative techniques it was determined the two scenes appeared to be related,” said Gwinnett County Police officials.

The suspect, identified by detectives as 54-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz, was arrested by Tennessee State Troopers. He is being held at the Robertson County Sherriff’s Office in Springfield, Tennessee.

Anyone with any information to share in this case are encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.