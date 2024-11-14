Crime And Law

Suspect, K-9 killed after chase led to shooting involving Georgia deputies

By Miles Montgomery

Shooting investigation on a Fulton County highway (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution )

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A suspect has died and a police K-9 was killed after a chase led to a shootout involving Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to WSBTV, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office officials say a deputy attempted to pull over a driver in a Chrysler 300 on Highway 29 around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver drove off and led the deputy on a chase into Fulton County.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver and tried to take the driver into custody with help from K-9 Titan, WSBTV says. The sheriff’s office says the driver shot Titan multiple times and the K-9 died.

Evidence markers and casings were found on the road.

The identity of the suspect killed in the shooting has not been released.

