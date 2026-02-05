Suspect in custody after shooting at Decatur Library

DEACTUR, GA — Police say a suspect is now in custody following a shooting inside the Decatur Library earlier this week.

44-year-old Medicus Brown was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Brown is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened Monday inside the Decatur Library. Officers say a man was found shot inside the building and taken to the hospital. The victim remains in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.