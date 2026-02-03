Man in critical condition after being shot inside Decatur library

DECATUR, GA — Police in Decatur are investigating a shooting at the Decatur Library that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded around 5:10 p.m. to a call of a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male inside the library suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are working to identify the suspect or suspects involved and are urging anyone who has any information on this case to give the Decatur Police Department a call at 404-373-6551.