State Senate committee on Fani Willis meets amid legal fight over testimony

ATLANTA — A state Senate committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis meets Friday as the legal battle continues over whether she can be compelled to testify.

Willis has argued the panel does not have the authority to require her testimony. Her attorney, former Governor Roy Barnes, told lawmakers during a hearing last year, “This is not a legitimate legislative purpose, this is nothing but a charade.”

Committee chairman Senator Bill Cowsert told WSB in a previous interview that lawmakers do have investigative authority. “The legislative branch at all levels of government, at state level and congressional level, inherently have the ability and power to investigate in order to do their job,” Cowsert said.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill outlining their subpoena power and the process for enforcement. In June, the Georgia Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in the dispute.

The special Senate committee is expected to provide an update on the legal effort to compel Willis to testify.

