Fani Willis reportedly subpoenaed by DOJ over travel records

According to a report by the New York Times, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice over travel records.

The extent of the investigation is unclear, and the New York Times reports that it is also uncertain if Willis is the target of the investigation.

Willis and her office were removed from the Georgia election interference case against President Trump and others after the Georgia Court of Appeals cited an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship Willis had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear Willis’ appeal of her removal from the case.