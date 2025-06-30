Second victim identified in deadly Coan Park shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — A second victim has died from his injuries in a weekend shooting at Coan Park in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened during an event hosted by a fraternity group that had obtained a permit for the gathering. The medical examiners office identified the second victim as Justin Minnittee.

Police say Minnittee approached attendees and began arguing with some of them before pulling out a gun. Minnittee is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Anthony Pearson before being shot himself.

Police say two other people were injured in the shooting.

Authorities say Minnittee was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing.