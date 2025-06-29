Local

One dead, three injured after gunfire erupts at event in Coan Park

By WSB Radio News Staff
Double shooting at 1530 Woodbine Ave Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at Coan Park on Woodbine Ave in southeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA — A community gathering at Coan Park turned violent Saturday when a man opened fire during an argument, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the incident occurred during an event hosted by a fraternity group that had obtained a permit for the gathering. Police say a man approached attendees and began arguing with some of them before pulling out a gun.

He allegedly shot and killed one person before being shot himself. Authorities say the suspected gunman was critically injured and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

