Sandy Springs reserve officer terminated after internal affairs investigation

COBB COUNTY, GA — A volunteer reserve officer with the Sandy Springs Police Department has been terminated following an internal affairs investigation into alleged misconduct.

Officials say Reserve Officer Frank Esposito was dismissed after failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Although reserve officers are unpaid volunteers, officials say they have access to department resources and are held to the same standards as full-time officers.

The department says Flock Safety was notified that Esposito is accused of using his login to the camera system for commercial purposes.

A state agency has also been informed and will review the case to determine any potential sanctions against Esposito’s POST certification, officials added.