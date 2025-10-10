Crime And Law

Sandy Springs reserve officer terminated after internal affairs investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
Sandy Springs police headquarters and Municipal Court
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A volunteer reserve officer with the Sandy Springs Police Department has been terminated following an internal affairs investigation into alleged misconduct.

Officials say Reserve Officer Frank Esposito was dismissed after failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Although reserve officers are unpaid volunteers, officials say they have access to department resources and are held to the same standards as full-time officers.

The department says Flock Safety was notified that Esposito is accused of using his login to the camera system for commercial purposes.

A state agency has also been informed and will review the case to determine any potential sanctions against Esposito’s POST certification, officials added.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!