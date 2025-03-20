Crime And Law

Police search for masked suspect after armed robbery at Atlanta gas station

By Miles Montgomery
Surveillance video of armed robbery at gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta (WSBRadio)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW after reports of an armed robbery around 7:23 a.m.

Police say they were told an unidentified male walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect is accused of stealing around $3,500 in cash before running away on foot. The suspect was heading south on Lindsay Street.

The suspect is described as a black male who walks with a slight limp, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes with a black ski mask.

