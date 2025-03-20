Police search for masked suspect after armed robbery at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW after reports of an armed robbery around 7:23 a.m.

Police say they were told an unidentified male walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect is accused of stealing around $3,500 in cash before running away on foot. The suspect was heading south on Lindsay Street.

The suspect is described as a black male who walks with a slight limp, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes with a black ski mask.